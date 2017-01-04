12,000 Rape Kits Tested in Special Initiative

Michaela Madison Reporting

12,000 old rape kits are now providing valuable information to Ohio’s law enforcement agencies.

Attorney General Mike Dewine says the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has tested nearly all the old kits the have remained untouched for years.

In Cuyahoga County alone, hundreds of defendants have been indicted following DNA testing conducted as part of the special initiative launched in 2011.

Dewine says officials have roughly 1,900 more untested kits to process.

Ohio has since enacted a law that requires law enforcement to submit new rape kits immediately to avoid another backlog of untested kits.

