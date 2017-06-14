2016 County Water Quality Report is Positive

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The 2016 water quality report is now available to the public and according to experts, the results are positive.

Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District Director, Mike Jones, says the county did not receive any recording or health-based violations.

“This is the type of report we want to see every year. And typically, that’s what we do see. We do, I feel, a very good job of maintaining the standards of drinking water quality and safety for all of our customers.”

The report offers detailed information regarding the quality of water delivered to customers in each of the county’s four water systems and characterizes risks from exposure to contaminates.

You can see the full report here: www.co.tuscarawas.oh.us/Water&Sewer/WQR16.pdf.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017