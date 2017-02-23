2016 Home Explosion Ruled Undetermined

Mary Alice Reporting:

The cause for a fatal 2016 explosion in Newcomerstown is still unknown.

The January 26th house explosion on South Beaver Street claimed the life of 77-year-old Dean Taylor. The incident occurred across the street from West Elementary in Newcomerstown.

The State Fire Marshall has been investigating a potential cause, which was thought to be from natural gas. After analyzing several pieces of evidence, including Taylor’s clothing and debris, no ignitable liquid or residue was discovered. The Fire Marshall’s office is ruling the cause as undetermined.

According to the Tuscarawas County Auditor, the home was appraised for around $90,000.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017