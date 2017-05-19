2017-2018 Season Unveiled at Performing Arts Center

Mary Alice Reporting:

25 diverse shows are scheduled for the upcoming season at the Performing Arts Center.

The PAC held their first season in 2010 and as this year’s season begins in the fall, Kent State Tuscarawas Dean Dr. Brad Bielski explains he is excited to see the different Broadway shows, including The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, CINDERELLA, and Cabaret.

PAC General Manager David Mitchell says that two county artists will be featured. In October, Mary Chapin Carpenter will take the stage and in January, Lee Ann Womack will be performing.

New this year includes two shows, Erth’s DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE and Peter Pan, which will be a 3D adventure for the family through special effects.

One change for this year is the ticket packages which are now $10 off when you purchase six or more shows.

Pre-sale for the packages can be purchased June 5th through the 11th, with single tickets sales beginning June 12th.

Additional information can be found at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac or by calling the box office at 330-308-6400.

