201st Annual Tusky Days Festival Begins This Weekend

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Tuscarawas, Ohio) The 201st annual Tusky Days Festival kicks off this weekend in the Village of Tuscarawas.

Tom Cole, President of the Festival Committee explained last year’s Bicentennial was a festival to remember.

He noted, this year’s festival kicks off on Friday and has so much to offer including concerts, rides, food and even an auction.

The festival runs from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

(Photo: Limited Edition Paddle)

