24-year-old Sentenced for Breaking and Entering

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Thursday, October 19th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Sentencing is handed down for a man who plead guilty to charges of breaking and entering.

Assistant County Prosecutor Amanda Miller says Chaise Johnson, 24, of New Philadelphia was taken into custody in March 2017 after he and a co-defendant was found inside a rental property.

“Which was empty at the time but the landowners family member had been watching the house, and that person came upon them in the home and was able to detain both men until the police arrived.”

Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Tuscarawas County’s Common Pleas Court.

“To 12 months in prison. That sentence was reserved in favor of Community Control Sanctions. They are essentially lock down treatment facilities that are administrated by the Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections.”

He will remain in the Tuscarawas County Jail until a spot is available at the Community Corrections Center.

Miller notes Johnson was also ordered to pay $135 in restitution

