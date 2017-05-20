300 Vehicles Pass Through Checkpoint

Mary Alice Reporting:

An OVI checkpoint is a success after 300 vehicles went through it Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff and the New Philadelphia and Dover Police Department for the checkpoint on SR 800.

During the checkpoint, two vehicles were diverted for possible intoxication or other possible violations. One driver was cited for operating without a license, and no OVI arrests were made.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to bring public awareness, increase visibility, and education.

