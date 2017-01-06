Expansion Nears Completion

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover, Ohio) A new 40,000 square foot facility is almost complete at Meteor Sealing Systems in Dover.

Construction for the $3.5 million project will expand the existing building on its south side. Work began in 2016 and is about 75% completed. An expected finish date is at the end of March.

Meteor Vice President Thorsten Conrad says the expansion allows for them to hire additional workers estimated up to 30 positions. Meteor Sealing produces automotive parts for high end vehicles.

Conrad adds they moved quickly with construction due to a potential customer launching in 2018.

