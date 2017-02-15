Drug Prevention Efforts Focus on Schools
Mary Alice Reporting:
Substance abuse recommendations to focus on education in Ohio schools.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says a study by the Ohio Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education found that prevention efforts need to begin with children.
The recommendation is for schools to educate children in grades K-12, with age appropriate material.
In Ohio, around 10 people die every day due to a drug overdose.
DeWine comments drugs impact many different aspect, such as individuals not holding a job due to a drug test.
School districts across Ohio will be urged to join substance abuse efforts through policies, community engagement, and education.
