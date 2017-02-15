Drug Prevention Efforts Focus on Schools

Mary Alice Reporting:

Substance abuse recommendations to focus on education in Ohio schools.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says a study by the Ohio Committee on Drug Use Prevention Education found that prevention efforts need to begin with children.

The recommendation is for schools to educate children in grades K-12, with age appropriate material.

In Ohio, around 10 people die every day due to a drug overdose.

DeWine comments drugs impact many different aspect, such as individuals not holding a job due to a drug test.

School districts across Ohio will be urged to join substance abuse efforts through policies, community engagement, and education.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017