I-77 North to be Restricted

Mary Alice Reporting:

I-77 northbound at the Dover exit is expected to be shut down for some time.

Units are responding to an accident involving two semi’s just after 12:00.

ODOT has been called due to a coal spill on the roadway.

Reports indicate one vehicle was also involved in the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

