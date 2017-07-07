7th Annual Canoe and Kayak Race Set for Saturday

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Dover, Ohio) Organizers of the annual Canoe and Kayak Race in Dover expect this year’s event to be bigger than ever before.

Race Director, Mary Jo Monte-Kaser explained there’s, even more, to look forward to this year.

“We have food and music along the shoreline, we have artwork [such as] our paint your paddle contest and silent auction. There are activities for the kids.”

She noted the new boat ramp and park is sure to help bring people out to the event.

“Just opening up that entire riverfront area from the Tuscarawas Avenue Bridge northward has just made it so inviting, it looks safer.”

She notes that despite the recent rain and more in the forecast, she expects the race to stay on the River and not move to Leesville Lake.

The race begins at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8th.

