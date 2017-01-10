Sue Ellen DeVecka – January 9, 2017

Sue Ellen DeVecka, 67, of New Philadelphia, died Monday, January 9, 2017 in Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

A daughter of Kenneth and Doris (Bloom) Kiser of Dover, Sue was born July 17, 1949 at Dover, Ohio.

Sue graduated from New Philadelphia High School. She then continued her education at Sue Bennett College in Kentucky before graduating with a Bachelor’s of Education Degree from Kent State University.

She worked as a school teacher for many years. Her career started at Martin Inner City School at Canton where she served for nine years. Sue then spent the next 21 years at Ragersville Elementary School in the Garaway School District. Throughout much of her career she taught special education classes and the last 10 years as a first grade teacher.

On November 11, 1969, Sue married Daniel DeVecka in First United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia and together the couple raised two sons, Daniel and John.

Sue was an active member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Dan DeVecka; her sons and daughters-in-law, Daniel and Tina DeVecka of New Philadelphia and John and Tina DeVecka of Dover; her grandchildren, Zoe, Dawson, Emily and Zach DeVecka; a sister, Karen Ramsey of Wiley, Texas and two brothers, Dave (Kathy) Kiser of New Philadelphia and Mark (Celia) Kiser of San Antonio, Texas.

Sue was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Kiser.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Sue’s life will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in Otterbein United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia with Rev. Jon Long officiating. Burial will follow in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. Following the committal service a luncheon will be held in the church.

Contributions may be made in Sue’s memory to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 156 Beaver Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663

