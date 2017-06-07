AAA Offers Information on Oil Choices

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) AAA is spilling the truth on conventional vs synthetic motor oil.

Bob Eyrolles with AAA explained studies have shown synthetic oil outperforms conventional oil by an average of 47 percent.

“Synthetic is just as it says. It is not an organic lubricant. It’s a lubricant that was manufactured by an oil company. It does not have organic materials so to speak.”

Eyrolles added while only a limited number of vehicles specifically require synthetic oil, all vehicles can benefit from using it.

“It doesn’t oxidize quite as easily as conventional motor oil does. Withstands a lot higher pressures and it just does a better job lubricating your motor.”

AAA notes switching from conventional oil to synthetic oil will cost the average driver $64 more per year, or an extra $5.33 per month.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017