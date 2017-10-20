AAA Shows Support for ‘Young Driver Protection Bill’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Friday, October 20th) As Teen Driver Safety Week is observed, AAA is supporting action in the Ohio House to modernize the state’s young driver licensing system.

Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski, explained teen crash rates are higher than any other age group and House Bill 293 is needed.

“AAA supports efforts to extend the amount of time teens spend on the road during their probationary period in an effort to protect them, their passengers and other motorists.

If passed, the bill would make two major changes to current restrictions”

Lengthen the Temporary Instruction Permit phase from six to 12 months.

Begin supervised nighttime driving protections for newly licensed drivers at 9:00 p.m. rather than midnight.

Last year in Ohio, 124 people lost their lives in crashes involving teen drivers.

The bill remains under review by the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

