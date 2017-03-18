AAA Urges St. Patrick’s Day Celebrators to Save a Pot of Gold

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) While revelers prepare to don their green and white St. Patrick’s Day apparel, AAA advises everyone to have fun, but do so with safety in mind.

Officials say planning ahead to avoid DUI can keep you and others around you safe.

DUI fines in Ohio can cost anywhere between $250 to $1,000.

AAA offers a few tips to avoid DUI and keep roadway safe including having a DD before you head out for the night be it a friend, a cab or public transit.

Officials suggest you rent a hotel room or stay overnight where you plan to celebrate and take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

Also, AAA reminds those hosting a party to offer non-alcoholic drinks to designated drivers as you can face citations should something happen involving one of your guests after they leave your party.

And because you can’t control the actions of other drivers on the road, AAA officials say the best protection is to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017