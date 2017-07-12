AAA Warns Travelers of Bargain Scams

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 12th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. AAA is warning consumers of travel scams.

Marita Williams with the agency explained that consumers are often disappointed when they book a trip that appeared to be a bargain.

“There’s a lot of fine print that what’s included, what might not be included. And you really do get what you pay for.”

She noted consumers often fall for deals that seem great only to be hit with hidden costs and high-pressure sales tactics later.

“Sometimes once you get there, it’s kind of hard to get out of because they’re really persuasive.” Added Williams. “Some of those sales techniques are quite lengthy once you get to your destination.”

Williams said the seem-to-be-bargains often include high-pressure sales tactics and even poor quality lodging.

She noted the importance of doing your due diligence and thoroughly research an offer before booking your trip.

