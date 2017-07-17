Abbie Miller – July 16, 2017

Abbie Miller 88 of 5362 CR 19 Millersburg died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her residence. She was born November 10, 1928 to the late Ammon and Lizzie (Schlabach) Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was married November 8, 1951 to Roy J. Miller who died on December 20, 2013. She is survived by her son Fred (Esther) Miller of Millersburg, 4 daughters Lovina (Dan) Raber of Sugarcreek, Erma (Abe) Troyer of the home, and Lizzie Ann Barkman and Anna (David) Miller both of Baltic, 20 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, her sister Ada (Dan) Raber of Millersburg, her brother Levi (Ruby) Miller of Alliance, and 2 sisters-in-law Lizzie Ann Miller and Esther Miller. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter Anna, son-in-law Daniel, grandson Paul, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 9:00 AM in the Miller Residence with Bishop Henry Stutzman officiating. Burial will be in the Stutzman Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 12:00 PM (Noon) Monday at the Miller Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

