Accident Closes U.S. 250

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Harrison County, Ohio) Motorists are asked to use caution on U.S. 250 in Harrison County, heading toward Cadiz.

Both lanes of travel are closed due to an accident involving a semi, the closure is between Reed Road and Plum Run Road.

There is no timeline for when the road will re-open. No further information has been available.

(Photos from Jamie Heubner via the Weaver Appliance Text Line)

