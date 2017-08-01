Accused Murder Seeks Second Mental Evaluation

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 1st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A Newcomerstown man accused of using a hammer to beat his mother to death and severely injure his sister is asking for a second mental evaluation after the first determined he was not insane.

On Monday those in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell’s courtroom learned a court-appointed psychologist determined 31-year-old Charles Plants was not insane during the July 2016 killing.

According to the Times Reporter, the Forensic Diagnostic Center of District 9 made the sanity ruling and also determined Plants’ competency following his stay at a mental hospital.

Judge O’Farrell ruled that Plants has a right to have a psychologist, appointed by his defense, evaluate him as well.

Plants is charged in the death of his mother, 53-year-old Jane Davis on July 22nd, 2016. He’s also facing charges related to the severe injuries of his sister, 32-year-old Cynthia Smith.

Neither a new evaluation date nor a trial date has been set.

