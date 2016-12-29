Accused Robber Changes Plea

Michaela Madison Reporting:

A 20-year-old woman is now admitting guilt in a local robbery case.

Kasey Means changed her plea to guilty Wednesday in the August 15th crime. A Port Washington resident reported to police that Means and 27-year-old Chaz Gillilan forced him inside his home at gunpoint before stealing several guns, cash and clocks.

A jury found Gillilan not guilty.

The defense and the prosecution game to an agreed recommended sentence of probation with two years prison reserved for any violations.

If the judge follows the recommendation, Means will also complete a four month program at the Stark Regional Community Corrections Center.

Should the judge decide not to move forward with the recommended sentence, Means faces up to 60 months in prison.

She’ll be back in court for sentencing on February 9th.

