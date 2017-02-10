ADAMHS Board Applauds CIT

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Mental Health and Addiction experts are applauding the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office for recent training.

Natalie Bollon with the ADAMHS Board explained that the Crisis Intervention Training allows the agencies to come together as a team.

“Neither one of us feel like we’re doing this job alone. Certainly sometimes we do need law enforcement’s help with the individuals of mental illness and just like they some mental heath help with individuals that they’re interacting with.”

This is the second year the agency has partnered with law enforcement to conduct training with the Crisis Intervention Team.

Today the Sheriff’s Office wraps up the week-long training that focused on suicide prevention, mental illness, addiction and more.

