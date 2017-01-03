Additional Evaluation for Vento

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man accused of kidnap and rape will have an additional competency evaluation.

During a result hearing Tuesday, Attorneys for Randy Vento filed a motion for a second evaluation. The prosecution did not oppose, and Judge Edward O’Farrell granted the motion.

Vento, 31, is charged for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and beating an 11-year-old Mineral City boy.

Judge O’Farrell commented that before Vento’s hearing a loud noise disrupted a court case, and due to a possible safety risk Vento will not be present for additional hearings. Vento, who made the commotion, was in a secured room.

Another hearing will be scheduled for the results of the second evaluation.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017