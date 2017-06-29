Additional Indictments Handed Down in Murder Case

Mary Alice Reporting:

Seven individuals have been indicted in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Coshocton man.

Sheriff Lt. Dean Hettinger explains in May Michael Hamm was reported missing by friends and family prompting an investigation.

“On May 19th we found his ford ranger that was missing. On the 21st, we took three individuals into custody,” and later that day, Detectives located Hamm’s remains in Wills Creek in Linton Township.

Hettinger says Jordan Green, from Newcomerstown, was charged with murder and bond is set at $1 million.

The Coshocton County Prosecutor has indicated a total of seven individuals in the on-going death investigation.

Five men have been charged with Tampering with Evidence; Michael Mencer, Anthony Estvanko, Paul Wilcox, Skiylar Johnson, and Richard Westhafer. Charged with obstruction is Aerial Westhafer has been.

Arraignment for all seven individuals is set for July 5th.

