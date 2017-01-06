Adult Comedy Comes to PAC

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A date night show is coming to the Performing Arts Center this Saturday.

General Manager David Mitchell explains the show is based off the best-selling novel Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus. The one-man show is stand-up comedy and theatrical production discussing the difference between men and women.

Tickets are still available for the 7:30pm show, and when buying your tickets in-person or online use the promotional code ‘earth’ to get half-priced tickets.

Mitchell states the show is for age 18 and up.

