Adventure Harley Receives Award

Mary Alice Reporting:

Tuscarawas County Chamber Award Adventure Harley-Davidson of Dover.

Owner Mike Davis said the Dover location opened 13 years ago and employs around 60 area residents.

He added by being recognized as Large Business of the Year it is a reflection on the staff, who truly care about the business and customers.

The submission nominating the company cited their community involvement. Davis explains they are proud to be a part of the area and are honored to receive the award.

The Tuesday Awards banquet will also recognize the educator and volunteer of the year.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017