Advice to Consumers Following Yahoo Breach

Michaela Madison Reporting

Ohio’s Attorney General is sending advice to consumers following the Yahoo breach late last week.

Yahoo reported that in August 2013 information may have been compromised including email addresses, passwords and dates of birth.

Attorney General Mike Dewine says it’s important that consumers know how to keep their information protected.

He says you should change your passwords and security questions and answers regularly. Also, he says to check your bank and credit card statements often.

Although companies take steps to keep their customers safe, the recent breach shows that it isn’t always enough.

Signs of identity theft include: Another person’s name showing up in your background check, unexpected collection calls and credit card charges you never made.

