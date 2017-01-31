AG Warns Consumers of Scam

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Columbus, Ohio) Can you hear me? Normally you would respond ‘yes’ if you heard this over the phone…but don’t! It’s a scam.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office is sending out a warning to consumers about the latest scam moving across the state and the country.

AG Mike Dewine says the alleged scam is designed to trick consumers into responding “Yes” and then using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill.

Reports suggest the calls also appear to come from a local phone number.

Dewine says “when in doubt, just hang up. If you need help or you suspect a scam, contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.”

He adds it’s always a good habit to check your bills regularly in order to catch fraudulent charges as early as possible.

