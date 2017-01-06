Agency Calls for Increase in Local Government Fund

A state agency is calling for an increase to local government funds.

Wendy Patton with Policy Matters Ohio said local governments across the state have lost $1 billion since 2010.

She said community residents feel the impact of that financial blow every day in reduced public services that affect schools, businesses and roads.

Patton said communities have endured significant revenue losses from eliminating the estate tax, ending reimbursements for business taxes and cutting the Local Government Fund in half.

Patton added that a cut in funding affects multiple departments including health and human services.

She said during a time when the state is facing a drug epidemic, this simply cannot happen.

The agency is recommending that the state restore communities such as boosting the Local Government Fund and increasing the motor fuel tax for use by local governments.

