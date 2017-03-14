Agricultural Importance at State and Local Level

Mary Alice Reporting:

Farm Bureau representatives are meeting with government leaders on future impacts.

This week Bureau County Presidents are in Washington D.C. to discuss several key points, and Ohio Bureau President Frank Burkett explains by meeting it adds strength to be able to discuss concerns, including regulatory reform, trade, and tax reform.

Tuscarawas Bureau President Jim Rowe says agriculture is a global market and it changes the perspective of producer’s in Tuscarawas County.

“Especially in dairy, where we’re tied in with the global market more than we’ve ever been before. Regulation and restricts to trade, changes in immigration policy is extremely important to us, and that’s why we’re here trying to address some of these issues.”

(Photo of Jim Rowe (right) and Frank Burkett)

