Albert M. Littlepage – July 30, 2017

Albert M. Littlepage, 92, of Massillon died on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Sprenger Health Rose Lane Nursing Home in Massillon.

Born on December 5, 1924 in Buncombe, IL, he was the son of the late Samuel and Maude (Menees) Littlepage. On February 17, 1960 he married the love of his life, Evelyn C. Stilgenbauer, who preceded him in death on November 10, 2012. He was also preceded in death by five brothers.

Albert was a Medic for the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Norfolk Western Railroad where he was a welder for many years. Following his retirement, he began doing maintenance at Trinity Gospel Temple.

He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan. Above all, he was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather.

He will be sadly missed by his children; Alberta (Carl) Nielsen of Arizona, Marsha (Joe) Valentino of Lombard, IL, Lance Pennington (companion, Tony Hawkins) of Washington, Dana (Mark) Sexton of Massillon, Todd (Beth) Littlepage of Canton; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his brother, Francis Littlepage of CA; two sisters, Bertha Caraker and Martha (Walmer) Cluver both of southern IL; along with his rescue dog, Shadow.

Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 4-7pm . A celebration of Albert’s life will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 10:30am with Pastor Jason Snyder officiating. Interment will take place at Ridgecrest Memory Gardens where the Dover VFW will conduct military honors. A meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center following the service of committal. To sign an online guest book for Albert, visit the obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or Sprenger Health Care Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation, 5425 High Mill NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646.

