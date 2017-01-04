Albert M. Miller – January 2, 2017

Albert M. Miller 92 of 33897 SR 643 Baltic (New Bedford) died Monday, January 2, 2017 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home.

He was born September 13, 1924 in Holmes County to the late Mose S. and Rebecca (Mast) Miller. He was the former owner of New Bedford Harness and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He was married to the former Katie Ann Hershberger who died February 11, 1997. He is survived by his two sons Roy A. (Ida) Miller of Charm and Noah A. (Sarah) Miller of New Bedford, 16 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and his brother Noah M.S. (Clara) Miller of Charm. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his son Sylvanus, 6 brothers Levi, Sam, Mose, Perry, Ben and Joe and a sister Anna Schwartz.

Services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Daniel Lee Troyer Residence 52459 SR 651 Baltic (New Bedford) with Bishop Aden N. Yoder officiating. Burial will be in Barkman Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the Daniel Lee Troyer Residence.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com