Alex Benjamin Schrock – February 12, 2017

Alex Benjamin Schrock infant son of Nathaniel A. and Amy Ruth (Miller) Schrock of 2855 SR 93 NW Sugarcreek was born on Sunday February 12, 2017 at 7:04 AM and went to be with Jesus at 11:30 AM.

His parents are members of The Amish Church. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his 4 sisters and 2 brothers Rachel, Andrew, Hannah, Rebecca, Robbie and Katie all of the home, grandparents Allen (Betty) Schrock and Robert (Naomi) Miller both of Millersburg and great grandparents Lester (Lydiann) Miller and Roy Wengerd both of Millersburg.

Services were held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Norman D. Miller Residence 2992 Mikes Lane Sugarcreek with Bishop Aaron Coblentz officiating. Burial was in Coblentz Cemetery in Sugarcreek Township, Tuscarawas County. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

