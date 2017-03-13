Alfred M Daniels (Butch) – March 8, 2017

Alfred M Daniels (Butch) of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away on March 8, 2017 at the age of 67.

He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was a long time resident of Akron, Ohio until moving to Uhrichsville. To some he was a loudmouth, opinionated and always right person. Even though he always appeared hard on the outside, he had a very generous and caring side that will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Karen Daniels, Daughter and Son-in-law, Tanya and Noe Payton, Grandson (Hotrod) Joshua Payton of Uhrichsville and an always thought of Son, David Jones of Akron. There will be no calling hours.

Donations can be made in his name to Kulture City for Autistic children. 3465 S Arlington Road, Suite E 308, Akron, Ohio 44312. Web site: www.kulturecity.org

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622