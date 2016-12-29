Alice Pauline “Aunt Peenie” Colvin – December 27, 2016

Alice Pauline “Aunt Peenie” Colvin, 92, of Uhrichsville, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. Born April 11, 1924 in Barnhill to the late Melissa Zurcher. She was raised by her grandparents, Frederick and Florence Zurcher, after her mother died.

On October 17, 1942, Alice married Roy Colvin who preceded her in death on September 4, 1982. They are survived by a daughter, Sonja (companion, Rick Maxwell) Leas; sons, Lonnie (Sharon) Colvin and Keith (Cindy) Colvin; daughter-in-law, Geraldine Colvin; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, grandparents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Randy and Terry Colvin; brothers, Earl, Wilburt and Alvin Zurcher; sisters, Wilma, Opal and Nellie; and a granddaughter, Lisa.

Services, officiated by Pastor Florence McNutt, will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 31, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison with visitation for two hours prior to the service. Interment will be in Jerusalem Church Cemetery at Stonecreek.

