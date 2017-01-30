Alma Irene Bair – January 27, 2017

Alma Irene Bair, 81, of Dover passed into the arms of God on Friday, January 27, 2017 at the Cleveland Clinic from complications of open heart surgery.

Born August 7, 1935 in Dover she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Cora Logan Schupbach. Alma was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin L. Bair on November 10, 2003; son, Vincent Bair; sisters, Bertha Peters, Rose Hartman, Edna Weigand, Doris Benedetto; brother, Paul Schupbach and sister in law, Mary Lou Bair.

Alma was a 1953 graduate of Dover High School, and was instrumental in the operations of Bair Heating & Air Conditioning from 1959 until its sale in 1985. Soon after, Alma was employed at Union Hospital until her retirement in 2006. She was active in the Dover First Moravian Church and involved in many charity efforts. She had a deep devotion to her family, her friends and the church.

Alma is survived by her children, Vernon (Genevie) Bair of New Philadelphia, Victor (companion, Melody Pollard) Bair of Killbuck, Vinton Bair of Doylestown and daughter, Valerie (William) Wenger of New Philadelphia; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Trevor.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Interment will be at the Dover Burial Park. Friends can call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Alma may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dover First Moravian Church.

