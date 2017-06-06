Alta Hershberger – June 5, 2017

Alta Hershberger 86 of 2233 SR 557 Baltic died Monday, June 5, 2017 at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born January 16, 1931 in Holmes County to the late Menno and Anna (Schlabach) Schlabach. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her husband Henry J. Hershberger whom she married on October 25, 1955; her children Paul (Wilma) Hershberger of Baltic, Rhoda Hershberger of the home, Effie (Eli) Miller of Sugarcreek, Miriam (Allen) Beachy of Walnut Creek, Lucinda (John) Ridgway of New Philadelphia, and Karen (Randy) Shull of Sugarcreek, her daughter-in-law Joyce Hershberger of Millersburg, 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and her sister Effie (Andy) Raber of Baltic. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Dennis, great grandson Isaiah, 2 brothers Alvin and Noah and 3 sisters Katie Ann, Ada and Mary Ann.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Paul Hershberger Residence 2105 SR 557 Baltic with Bishop Robert A. Troyer officiating. Burial will be in the Troyer Cemetery in Clark Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Paul Hershberger Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

