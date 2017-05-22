Alvin R. Yoder – May 20, 2017

Alvin R. Yoder 84 of Millersburg died Saturday, May 20, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born December 16, 1932 in Stark County to the late Roman I. and Mary (Sommers) Yoder. He is retired from Weisgarber Trucking, enjoyed bird watching, traveling and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Gladys Domer whom he married in 1963; his three children Nevin (Jane) Yoder of Salesville, OH, Kurt (Cindy) Yoder and Twila (Rod) Miller both of Millersburg, five grandchildren Codi Yoder, Kory Yoder, Savannah Yoder, Chance (Shelby) Miller and Brock (Nikki) Yoder and his 2 great grandchildren Jackson and Logan Yoder; his brother Jonas (Alice) Yoder and sister Clara (Dan) Yoder both of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 5 sisters Luella, Anna, Gertrude, Betty and Esther.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek.

Friends may call on Monday (Today) from 4-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to LifeCare Hospice 1900 Akron Road Wooster, Ohio 44691. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com