Amanda Mullet – July 10, 2017

Amanda Mullet 94 of Walnut Creek peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday PM, July 10, 2017 after an extended period of declining heath. She was born April 20, 1923 to the late Andrew L and Amanda (Troyer) Yoder. She was married to Roman J. Mullet on December 31, 1942 who preceded her in death on July 3, 2004. She was a member of the Bethel Fellowship Church near Berlin, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Ruth Yoder (James deceased) of Lewisburg PA, Andrew and (Edith) Mullet of Lott Texas, William and (Ellen) Mullet of Walnut Creek, Rosa Mullet of Sugarcreek, and a daughter-in-law Wilma Mullet (Edward deceased) of Sugarcreek, 16 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roman J Mullet, a son Edward R Mullet, a son-in-law James J Yoder. 9 brothers and 2 sisters – Jonas, Levi, Abe, Monroe, Ervin, Andy, Noah, Roman Yoder and an infant brother, Katie Ann Yoder and Emma Mullet. Two step brothers Abe Schlabach, Mose D Schlabach and 1 step sister, Iva (Schlabach) Yoder.

She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. As an aunt and the last of her siblings she formed a special bond with her nieces and greatly enjoyed their friendship. She developed many other relationships and friends over the years as she worked with her husband Roman in El Salvador, Faith Mission VA, Penn Valley Christian Retreat in PA and through their involvement in the local church community.

The family extends a special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Walnut Hills nursing home for the care extended to our mother during her time there.

Calling hours are Wednesday, July 12 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM with a Memorial service officiated by Pastor Mark Yoder at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 13 at the Bethel Fellowship Church, 4183 State Route 39, Millersburg, OH 44654 (Located East of Berlin). Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

