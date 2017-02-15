Ambulance Rate Increase to be Reconsidered

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The cost of ambulance services in New Philadelphia is not going up after all, at least not yet.

President of City Council, Sam Hitchcock, said the resolution to increase rates passed 3-2 last week. However; two members of council were not present at the meeting.

He explained that upon further research and conversations with the city law department, it was determined that a minimum of four votes are need for passage.

The resolution will be sent back to the finance for further discussion before returning to the floor for another vote.

There’s no word on when the matter will again go before council for a vote.