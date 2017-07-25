Amy Lynn Huprich – July 24, 2017

Amy Lynn Huprich 41 of Sugarcreek died Monday, July 24, 2017 at her residence. She was born December 4, 1975 in Dover to Thomas and Pamela (Henderson) Shroyer of New Philadelphia.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed her children and traveling with all their activities. She was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dale Huprich whom she married on September 21, 1996; her children Kyle Huprich and Emily Huprich both of the home, her sister Jennifer (Dan) Peveto of Dover, her brother Jeffrey (Amanda) Shroyer of New Philadelphia, 1 niece, 4 nephews and her mother-in-law Faye Huprich of Sugarcreek. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law Kent Huprich.

Services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Pastor Sharman Hartson officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4-7 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to the First United Church of Christ 526 W. Main Street Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com