Anna Angela Corra – February 17, 2017

Anna Angela Corra, 93, a resident of Wintersville since 2010, previously of Scio, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, after a period of declining health. Born April 4, 1923 in Superior, Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Samuel James and Mary (Brida) Corra. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James Corra, Sr., Mary (Ray) Myers, Deloris (Richard) Grandison, and Albert (Mary Jane) Corra; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Corra.

Anna grew up in Uhrichsville and was a 1941 graduate of Uhrichsville High School before she moved to Scio where she was a dedicated employee of the Scio Pottery from 1941-1985. She was a longtime member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Cadiz.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Lawrence Corra of Port Washington; her dear sister-in-law, Carmella “Mel” Corra with whom she had resided; and many nieces and nephews, including Mary, Gracie, and James, Jr. (Jim and Mel’s children) who called her “DeeDee” and whom she had helped to raise. Other nieces and nephews include Becky, Robert, John and Crissy (Robert’s Children), Chris (Daughter of Mary Myers), and Richard (Son of Deloris).

Father Tyron Tomson will celebrate the funeral Mass on Friday, February 24, at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery near Dennison. Visitation will be 9am to 9:45am on Friday at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Cadiz.

