Anne Grace Leibfarth – December 26, 2016

Anne Grace Leibfarth, 59, of Dover, and formerly of Akron, passed into the arms of Jesus Christ on Monday, December 26, 2016 following a three month battle with cancer.

Born August 1, 1957 in St. Petersburg, Florida she was a daughter of the late Albert and Joanne Lennart Leibfarth. Anne grew up in Akron, Ohio, graduated high school from Our Lady of the Elms and earned her Bachelor’s degree at Bowling Green State University. She then received her BS in nursing at the University of Akron and worked for many years in the burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital. Anne also worked as a secretary at St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church in Akron.

To her family, Anne was the World’s Greatest Aunt, “Auntie Mame” to her many nieces and nephews and their children. Nothing gave her greater joy than sharing her love with her family. She loved traveling with her mother, especially trips to Florida and Disney World. Anne deeply treasured the many friendships she made through St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a member.

Anne is survived by her siblings, Clare Leibfarth and her husband Matt Ritzert of Dover, Richard (Gerilyn) Leibfarth of Findley, Laura (Kevin) Boss of Oak Harbor, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Timothy Ritzert, Lindsey (Jason) Baumgartner, Justin Leibfarth and his fiancé, Lorrain Perin, Amanda (Kyle) Branum, Samantha Dickinson and her companion, Lawrence Woodward, Allen, Emily, Michael and Michelle Boss; great nieces and nephews, Leah, Levi and Nathan Branum, Evelyn and Milo Baumgartner and Sophia Sansom.

A funeral mass will be celeberated on Thursday, December 29th at 11:00 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Interment will be in the Catholic Cemetery of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Wednesday from 5-7 pm with Christian Wake services starting at 6:45. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Anne may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website at www.tolandherzig.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622.

