Another Drop at the Pump

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Ohioans are seeing a big drop at the pump this week.

According to AAA, Northeast Ohio drivers are enjoying another reduction of gas prices for the second week in a row. Prices are down another 9 cents to $2.18 per gallon.

The national average price continues to decline as well as U.S. oil production increases. Todays average in the U.S. is $2.31 per gallon of regular fuel.

And locally prices are even lower than both with an average of $2. 07 a gallon in the New Philadelphia area.

