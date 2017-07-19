Area Sheriff Launches Unique Approach in Opiate Epidemic

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 19th) Canton, Ohio – Just north of Tuscarawas County, a Sheriff’s Office is joining an innovative approach to try and combat the opiate epidemic.

During a press conference held at the Stark County Sheriff’s Office in Canton, Major Dale Soltis explained deputies take an oath to protect and serve.

“We take an oath to save lives and we are not in a position to judge whose life is worth saving.”

He noted that the year-long pilot program fulfills that duty.

President and CEO of CommQuest Services, a treatment, and rehabilitation facility in Canton, also shared his support of the effort.

“But it’s important to note that the Narcan kit is not the end of our efforts to curb overdoses, rather it’s just the beginning.”

The program identifies inmates at risk of overdosing and provides them with Naloxone kits upon release from the jail.

It is a part of a larger, state-funded pilot project t determine best practices for jail systems dealing with the drug use epidemic.

