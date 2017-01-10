Armed Robbery at Speedway

Michaela Madison Reporting
(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Police are looking for a man wanted in an armed robbery at a New Philadelphia gas station.
A worker at the Speedway on North Broadway called police just before 1:00 Tuesday morning to report a man with knife took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
He is described as white, roughly 6 foot tall, wearing a pink hoodie and a medical bandage around his head.
The employee described the man as being dressed “bizarre.”
After watching video surveillance police also noted the man was wearing a black coat and a red scarf.
The store was closed for a short time after the incident, but has since reopened.
No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Philadelphia Police Department.
