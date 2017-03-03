Armed Robbery Suspect at Large

Mary Alice Reporting:

Cambridge law enforcement are continuing to search for a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this week.Cambridge Police Officials report the suspect is believed to be 34-year-old Mark Cutlip Jr. Reports indicate Cutlip entered into an apartment on Wednesday, struck an individual repeatedly with a gun, and then fled in a vehicle with some cash.

Officials says Cutlip was pulled over Thursday morning in Byesville. However, the woman he was with stepped on the gas and ran into a ditch.

Cutlip escaped on foot and the woman was taken into custody. He is described as 5’10 around 180 pounds with a shaved head, and having multiple tattoos on his neck and face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police at 740-439-4431.

