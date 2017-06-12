Arnold Dean Haney – June 09, 2017

Arnold Dean Haney, age 87, of Dover went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 09, 2017 while in the care of Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia.

Born December 20, 1929 in Goshen, he was a son of the late Willard and Esther Haney.

Dean worked at Universal Sewer Pipe, Bowers Battery and was a longtime employee of AK Steel, formerly known as Reeves Mill, retiring in 1992 after 33 years of service. His faith was nurtured at the Church of New Hope at Dover, where he was a member.

He loved and enjoyed camping at Atwood Lake Park with his family for 42 years where he served as the Dock Master for 25 years. He enjoyed building docks and decks for other campers. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family; harmonizing their favorite song, “You are my Sunshine.” They were also known for singing Happy Birthday as loud and off key as possible.

Dean married the love of his life, Alice Yvonne Dessecker on September 2, 1950. Together the couple raised six children and shared in 66 years of marriage. He leaves behind his dedicated wife and caregiver, Alice; his loving family, children, Brenda (Jim) Utter, Steve (Barb) Haney, Connie (Rich) Gwyer, Michelle (Vic) Berg of Dover, Linda (James) Stephens of Martin, Kentucky, and Pam (Mike) Legg of Dennison as well as 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Faye Shidaker of Dover and Esther Mae (David) Cox of New Philadelphia and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins complete the family.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by four brothers, William, Willard, Robert, and Leroy Haney

The family will greet guests on Tuesday, June 13 from 1-3 and 6-8 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Dan Legg will lead a celebration of Dean’s life on Wednesday, June, 14 at 11 AM. All are invited to join in a meal and fellowship in the Hospitality Room of the Dover Geib Center following the service. A private burial will take place in Dover Burial Park at a later date.

The Haney family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Stepdown Unit of Union Hospital, the doctors, nurses, and staff of Community Hospice’s Truman House for the kind, loving, compassionate care provided to Dean.

The family requests instead of flowers memorial contributions in Dean’s name be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

His wife, Alice, can still hear him singing to her, “Have I told you lately that I love you.

