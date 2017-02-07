Arrest Made in Breaking and Entering

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man is facing charges after he was arrested for an attempted burglary in New Philadelphia.

Officer Andy Boyd explained he responded to a home in the 100 block of 6th Street SW for reports of a burglary in progress.

William Christopher Ervin Jr. was arrested a short time later without incident and appeared in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Monday. Bond was set at $20,000.

Boyd added that Ervin Jr. made threats during the breaking and entering that he had a gun, but no weapon was found.

He is charged with burglary, aggravated menacing, and assault.

The felony case will be handled by the County Court.

