Arthur E. Limbacher – June 28, 2017

Arthur E. Limbacher 91 of Baltic died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Park Village Nursing Home in Dover following a period of declining health.

He was born December 1, 1925 in Baltic to the late Jacob and Francis (Domer) Limbacher. He is retired from the Belden Brick Company and was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ at Baltic. He is a Navy Veteran having served during WW II, a member of the Baltic American Legion, the West Lafayette Masonic Lodge # 602 and the Scottish Rite at Canton.

He is survived by his wife, the former Marjorie L. Lautenschleger whom he married on August 8, 1948; his three children Cheryl (Dan) Deetz of Ragersville, Sheila (Fred) Price of Peninsula and Steven (LuAnn) Limbacher of Dover; 5 grandchildren Ryan (Allison) Harding of Columbus, Denae (Matt) Olinger of Ragersville, Eric (Katie) Harding of Cuyahoga Falls, Darcie (Adam) Little of Montville and Lindsay (Phil) Eisner of Dublin, 2 step grandchildren Katie (John) Dean of Boston Heights and Jessica (Erik) Samuelson of Brooklyn, NY; 3 great grandchildren Blake and Brynlee Olinger and Paisley Little and 3 step great grandchildren Genevieve, Madeleine and Jameson Dean and his brother Robert (Nancy) Limbacher of Dover. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Chester, sister Norma Dahler and infant sister Patricia Limbacher.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Zion United Church of Christ in Baltic with Pastor Jim Henniger officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic where Military Honors will be conducted. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-8 PM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home 115 Andreas Drive Sugarcreek.

The family would like to thank Park Village for the excellent above and beyond care that Art received. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Church of Christ 203 N. Butler Street Baltic, Ohio 43804. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral homes website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com