Athletic Director’s Attorney Fights Allegations

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Claims against a Claymont Athletic Director will be contested after termination consideration.

Attorney Brandon Trent said the allegations are unfounded since Scott Beckley continually demonstrated his commitment to the school and students.

In a resolution, the Claymont Board of Education site Beckley’s unprofessional conduct toward the Superintendent and disregarding certain district procedures regarding cash funds.

Trent added they have requested a further hearing to fully investigate the alleged infractions against Beckley.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held March 13th.

